Royals activate Adalberto Mondesi from injured list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi has returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the injured list. He will play in the series against Tampa Bay at shortstop.

Mondesi started the 2021 MLB season on the injured list after straining his right oblique during spring training.

“I feel good and it feels good to be back. It’s a long process and the only thing I can do is stay positive and keep doing all my things to get here quickly,” Mondesi said.

In 2020, Mondesi had 11 home runs, 22 RBIs and led the league in stolen bases with 24.

He said he’s feeling great and ready to be playing with the Royals.

“That’s why I played a couple of more Triple-A games, because I wanted to make sure I was 100%. Just ready and happy to be back starting tonight,” Mondesi said.

The Royals begin their three-game series in Tampa Tuesday night.

