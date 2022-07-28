Watch Now
Royals agree to trade outfielder Andrew Benintendti to New York Yankees

Royals to receive 3 minor league pitchers
Andrew Benintendi
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi (16) watches his grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:23 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 23:23:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi will be traded to the New York Yankees for three minor league prospects, the team announced Wednesday.

The team will receive pitchers TJ Sikkema, Beck Way and Chandler Champlain.

In 2022, Benintendi has posted a .321 batting average to go with three homeruns and 39 runs batted in.

“Andrew Benintendi is a true professional and a great example of how a winning player prepares and competes,” Dayton Moore, Royals president of Baseball Operations, said. “It was an absolute joy for all of us with the Royals to have him with our organization and in our city.”

Benintendi first joined the Royals in February 2021 after being traded to Kansas City from Boston.

