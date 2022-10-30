Royals announce Matt Quatraro as new manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced the hiring of Matt Quatraro as the 18th manager in franchise history Sunday.

Quatraro comes to Kansas City after spending the last five years with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was the bench coach for the last four years.

The Rays have been in the postseason in four of the last five seasons, with Quatraro part of the staff that made a World Series appearance in 2020.

Before his time in Tampa Bay, Quatraro spent four seasons on Cleveland’s staff under Terry Francona. Quatraro was the assistant hitting coach from 2014-2017.

“We are extremely excited to have Matt leading our club and core of talent,” Royals executive vice president and general manager J.J. Picollo said in a news release. "Matt has great experiences throughout his career that have prepared him for this. He thoroughly impressed us all during our interview process and is clearly respected across the industry. We are looking forward to working alongside Matt to bring winning baseball to our great fans."

Coming to a team of young players, Quatraro says he's thankful for the opportunity.

“I already knew the talent on the roster and how great the fans in Kansas City are, and the interview process convinced me that the terrific things I’d heard about the organization’s culture are true," Quatraro said. "I can’t wait to get started, and for my family to get to Kansas City and be part of that community.”

Quatraro has been involved in six postseason runs during his nine seasons in the MLB.

The Royals will formally introduce him as the new manager in a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 3.

