Royals announce plans to return to full capacity at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Royals take the field at 7:10 p.m. on Monday, May 31, at Kauffman Stadium, they’ll have the opportunity to do so in front of a full house.

The team announced Tuesday that starting with the May 31 contest against the Pittsburg Pirates there will no longer be any capacity restrictions at the ballpark.

Last week, the team announced it was loosening mask restrictions for fans who have been fully vaccinated.

“The thought of having the opportunity to fill Kauffman Stadium again gives all of us a huge jolt of adrenaline,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said in a news release. “After having no fans in the ballpark last year, the crowds this year have been passionate and loud, so expanding the capacity to the max can only strengthen our home field advantage at The K.”