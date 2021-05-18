Watch
Royals announce plans to return to full capacity at Kauffman Stadium

<p>The Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr celebrates as Norichika Aoki #23 hits a double during the 9th inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on September 15, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 3:12 PM, May 18, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Royals take the field at 7:10 p.m. on Monday, May 31, at Kauffman Stadium, they’ll have the opportunity to do so in front of a full house.

The team announced Tuesday that starting with the May 31 contest against the Pittsburg Pirates there will no longer be any capacity restrictions at the ballpark.

Last week, the team announced it was loosening mask restrictions for fans who have been fully vaccinated.

“The thought of having the opportunity to fill Kauffman Stadium again gives all of us a huge jolt of adrenaline,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said in a news release. “After having no fans in the ballpark last year, the crowds this year have been passionate and loud, so expanding the capacity to the max can only strengthen our home field advantage at The K.”

Tickets for the May 31 game and for the remainder of the team’s home slate will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday on the team’s website.

