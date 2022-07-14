Watch Now
Royals announce roster moves ahead of tonight's game in Toronto

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto waits to bat during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 16:22:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals made a collection of roster moves Thursday to bolster a depleted line-up due to 10 players being unavailable to play in Toronto due to their vaccination status.

The Royals recalled IF Nick Pratto and selected IF/OF Nate Eaton, C Freddy Fermin, OF Brewer Hicklen and IF Michael Massey from the team's Triple A affiliate Omaha Stormchasers.

The team also recalled IF Maikel Garcia, C Sebastian Rivero and LHP Angel Zerpa from the double A affiliate in Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The Royals also announced in their release that would add two additional players during the series.

The minor league prospects are filling in for LF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Dylan Coleman, IF/OF Hunter Dozier, C Cam Gallagher, OF Kyle Isbel, RHP Brad Keller, C MJ Melendez, IF/OF Whit Merrifield, RHP Brady Singer and CF Michael A Taylor who are all on the restricted list during the four-game series in Toronto.

Here is the Royals lineup for the first game of their series.

