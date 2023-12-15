KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Friday the club signed right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton to a one-year major league contract.

The contract has a player option for 2025, according to a news release from the club.

Stratton, 33, was drafted 20th overall in the 2012 draft by the San Francisco Giants. Stratton also has pitched for the Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.

He pitched in 42 games for the Cardinals in 2023 and 22 games for the World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Stratton had a 3.41 ERA (11 ER in 29.0 IP) with 22 strikeouts and 8 walks and made 4 appearances in the postseason, including two in the World Series, the Royals news release states.