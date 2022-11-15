Royals avoid arbitration with Ryan O'Hearn, add 3 prospects to 40-man roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals announced an influx of roster moves Tuesday, agreeing to a deal with 1B Ryan O'Hearn to avoid arbitration while also adding three minor leaguers to the team's 40-man roster in preparation for the Rule-5 Draft.

After agreeing to a contract with the Royals, O'Hearn, a longtime player, will make $1.4 million in 2023. He will also have performance bonuses worth $250,000 according to MLB.com's Anne Rogers.

Ryan O'Hearn's contract is for $1.4 million in 2023, per source, with $250,000 in performance bonuses. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) November 15, 2022

According to MLB Trade Rumors , O'Hearn was projected to make $1.5 million as he headed into his second year of arbitration. With the deal, there are now 10 Royals players still eligible for arbitration, though it still uncertain if the team will tender a contract to all 10.

Teams have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to tender a contract to players not already signed to guaranteed deals.

The Royals also announced they have added right-handed pitcher Alec Marsh, catcher Freddy Fermin and outfielder Diego Hernández to the team's 40-man roster.

To correspond with the additions, relief pitchers Jake Brentz, Nate Webb and former top-100 prospect OF Brent Rooker were designated for assignment.

Marsh and Hernandez are ranked in the lower half of the Royals Top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline , as both are ranked as the team's 19th and 20th ranked prospects respectively.

The latest additions to the team's roster will be protected from being picked in the MLB Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 7.

A player is eligible for the Rule 5 draft if they are not on the team's 40-man roster by Friday and signed in 2019 or earlier.