Royals beat Mets in extras on a walk-off "balk-off"

Josh Walker balked home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Kansas City Royals rallied past the New York Mets 7-6 on Tuesday night for their season-best fourth straight victory.

Hours after the retooling Mets traded star pitcher Justin Verlander and two other players to cap a stunning deadline selloff, they blew a 6-4 lead provided by rookie Francisco Álvarez’s two-run homer in the top of the 10th.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI double in the bottom half and MJ Melendez tied it with a run-scoring single off Brooks Raley.

Following a two-out throwing error by rookie third baseman Brett Baty, Melendez scored when Walker balked with the bases loaded.

Pete Alonso hit his 31st homer for the Mets and added an RBI single in a three-run eighth that gave them a 4-3 lead.

Freddy Fermin’s sacrifice fly off Adam Ottavino in the bottom half tied it.