Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Royals beat Mets in extras on a walk-off "balk-off"

Mets Royals Baseball
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) runs home to score the winning run after New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Walker balked with the bases loaded during the tenth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-6 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Mets Royals Baseball
Posted at 11:18 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 00:18:35-04

Josh Walker balked home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Kansas City Royals rallied past the New York Mets 7-6 on Tuesday night for their season-best fourth straight victory.

Hours after the retooling Mets traded star pitcher Justin Verlander and two other players to cap a stunning deadline selloff, they blew a 6-4 lead provided by rookie Francisco Álvarez’s two-run homer in the top of the 10th.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI double in the bottom half and MJ Melendez tied it with a run-scoring single off Brooks Raley.

Following a two-out throwing error by rookie third baseman Brett Baty, Melendez scored when Walker balked with the bases loaded.

Pete Alonso hit his 31st homer for the Mets and added an RBI single in a three-run eighth that gave them a 4-3 lead.

Freddy Fermin’s sacrifice fly off Adam Ottavino in the bottom half tied it.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app