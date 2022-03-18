Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. named top MLB prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals farmhand Bobby Witt Jr. was named as the MLB's No. 1 top prospect on Thursday evening.

Witt Jr., who was drafted by the Royals in 2019, was also named the 2021 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America.

The shortstop split his time last season with Class AA Northwest Arkansas and Class AAA Omaha, the Royals' minor-league affiliates.

Between the two, he appeared in 123 games, leading all minor-league players in extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. also hit 33 home runs with 97 RBIs.

The MLB's top 10 out of 100 prospects are listed below:

1. Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals

2. Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles

3. Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners

4. Spencer Torkelson, 1B/3B, Tigers

5. Riley Greene, OF, Tigers

6. Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles

7. Gabriel Moreno, C, Blue Jays

8. Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees

9. CJ Abrams, SS, Padres

10. Francisco Alvarez, C, Mets

