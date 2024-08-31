Royals bolster depth, sign outfielders Tommy Pham, Robbie Grossman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals signaled their intention Saturday to remain in the hunt for the AL Central title this season despite recent injuries.

The club announced Saturday it had signed a pair of outfielders to bolster its offensive depth.

Tommy Pham from the St. Louis Cardinals and Robbie Grossman from the Texas Rangers were claimed off waivers.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Texas Rangers' Robbie Grossman sprints home during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The club said it anticipated both players reporting to the team by Sunday when the Royals wrap up their series in Houston against the Astros. Entering play Saturday, the Royals (75-61) sat just 2.5 games behind division leader Cleveland Guardians (77-58).

To make room on the roster, the team designated infielder CJ Alexander and catcher Austin Nola for assignment.

Pham, 36, has bounced around with several teams during his 11-year major league career. He’s spent time this season with both the Chicago White Sox and the Cardinals, appearing in a 93 games combined. He’s hit seven home runs on the year while hitting .254 and driving in 31 runs.

Grossman, 34, has also seen action with several teams over his 12-year major league career. He’s spent time with both the White Sox and Rangers this season, appearing in 71 games. He’s hit three home runs on the year while batting .227 on the season. He’s driven in 14 runs.

