Royals can't complete sweep, drop final game of series, 6-3

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Nicky Lopez
Posted at 5:48 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 18:48:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aledmys Diaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3, avoiding a four-game sweep.

Diaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders. With the bases loaded in the 10th, he fouled off a 3-2 pitch from Wade Davis and drove the next one up the middle.

Houston added two more runs on a bases-loaded walk by Chas McCormick and a sacrifice fly by Taylor Jones.

Ryan Pressly worked a scoreless ninth for Houston. Christian Javier pitched a perfect 10th for his second save.

