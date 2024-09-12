Royals can't hang on, lose game, series in extra innings

NEW YORK — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a game-ending infield single with one out in the 11th inning and the New York Yankees outlasted the Kansas City Royals for a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.

Juan Soto launched a go-ahead homer in the sixth for the Yankees, who increased their AL East lead to 1 1/2 games over Baltimore.

Shortly before Chisholm came through, the Orioles lost 5-3 in 10 innings at Fenway Park when Tyler O'Neill hit a walk-off homer for Boston.

Chisholm came up with runners on first and third after Kris Bubic (0-1) intentionally walked Aaron Judge following a groundout by Soto that sent automatic runner Jon Berti from second base to third.

With the infield playing in, Judge advanced to second on defensive indifference and Chisolm slapped a 2-1 slider toward shortstop. Bobby Witt Jr. made a diving stop on his backhand, but an off-balance throw from his knees was wide of the plate. Berti, who was pinch running, scored easily with a headfirst slide.

