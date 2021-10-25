Watch
Royals catcher Salvador Perez named a finalist for 2021 Silver Slugger Award

<p>ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 05: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals reacts to popping out during the fourth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium on June 5, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 3:00 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 16:00:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was named a finalist in the American League for the Silver Slugger Award.

Finalists for the awards were voted upon by managers and coaches in the American and National leagues, according to a release from the awards.

The Royals catcher is up against Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino and New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez.

Perez has won the award as a catcher in the American League three times before in 2020, 2018 and 2016.

The winners of the awards will be announced on the MLB Network at 5 p.m. on Nov. 11.

This is the 42nd year of the awards, which were started by Louisville Slugger in 1980.

