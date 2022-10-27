Royals catcher Salvador Perez named finalist for Silver Slugger Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals catcher Salvador Perez has once again been named a finalist for the Louisville Silver Slugger Award.

In addition to Perez, the six other American League catchers finalists include Alejandro Kirk (Toronto Blue Jays), Sean Murphy (Oakland Athletics), Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners), Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles) and Martin Maldonaldo (Houston Astros).

Perez has previously won the award four times, including winning twice in the last two years.

For the 2022 season, Perez racked up 24 home runs and 76 RBIs in 114 games.

The Silver Slugger Award is voted on by players and managers. Only players who have appeared in a minimum of 100 games qualify to win the designation.

Silver Slugger winners will be announced at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 on the MLB Network.

