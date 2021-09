KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez made Royals history Wednesday night on the first pitch he saw.

With two runners on in the 1st inning, Perez blasted a three-run home run to dead center field at Kauffman Stadium.

It was home run #48 on the season for Perez which ties the club record.

Jorge Soler set the record at 48 just two seasons ago.

Perez will have the rest of this game and four more games to break the record and hold it all for himself, as the Royals wrap up the season on Sunday.