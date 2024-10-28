Royals catcher Salvador Perez wins 2024 Roberto Clemente Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals captain Salvador Perez has been named the 2024 recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award.

The Royals catcher was nominated by the team for the award, which is regarded as baseball's most prestigious honor for an individual player.

Perez is the first member of the Royals to receive the honor. He'll receive the award during a pregame press conference at Yankee Stadium before Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series.

In addition to his on-field accomplishments, the award recognizes Perez's efforts in Venezuela, Columbia and Kansas City.

The Roberto Clemente Award recognizes the Major League Baseball player who combines on-the-field excellence with off-the-field contributions.

Each club nominates a player, with the winner chosen by a panel including MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Roberto Clemente's children, former players, members of the media and fans.

—