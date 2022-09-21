Royals CEO announces Dayton Moore out as team president

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Dayton Moore has been fired as team president.

Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I want to make sure as we make this change that my feeling is gratitude for Dayton Moore and all that he's done for this organization," Sherman said.

Sherman said vice president and general manager JJ Piccolo will now be in charge of baseball operations.

The move came as the Royals head for a sixth-straight losing season.

Heading into the Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins, the Royals are 30 games below .500 with a record of 59-89.

Moore had served as the team's general manager for 15 years before he was promoted to team president last year .

Under Moore's leadership, the Royals clinched a World Series title in 2015, beating the New York Mets and ending a 30-year title drought for the organization.

The team also won an American League pennant in 2014 before falling to the San Francisco Giants in game 7 of the World Series.

"I can't say enough about the great support of this community, our fans, our sponsors," Moore said. "I'm very proud of what we accomplished here, I'm very proud of our culture, and I'm really excited for the future."

Moore said he was confident in Piccolo's ability to lead the team.

"He's more than prepared to lead the baseball operations department in a very innovative and productive way," he said.

Last year, Moore was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame for his accomplishments with the team.

