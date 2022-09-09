Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Royals change start time for Saturday's game against Detroit

Kauffman Stadium 2.jpg
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tyler Navas
According to a report from The Athletic, Kansas City Royals owner David Glass may sell the team to a group that includes KC native John Sherman.
Kauffman Stadium 2.jpg
Posted at 6:59 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 19:59:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Kansas City Royals announced Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers is being moved up due to the weather forecast.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:10 p.m., but will now start at 3:10 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets for the 6:10 start time will still be able to use their original tickets to tomorrow's game.

If a fan chooses to exchange their tickets for another game, they must do so before 3:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Girls Night Out Early Entry will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Gates A and E. All other gates will open at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock