Royals change start time for Saturday's game against Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers is being moved up due to the weather forecast.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:10 p.m., but will now start at 3:10 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets for the 6:10 start time will still be able to use their original tickets to tomorrow's game.

If a fan chooses to exchange their tickets for another game, they must do so before 3:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Girls Night Out Early Entry will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Gates A and E. All other gates will open at 1:30 p.m.

