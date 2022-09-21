Royals come from behind, beat nemesis Minnesota, 5-4

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the seventh inning, and the Royals held off the fading Twins 5-4 to open their final homestand of the season.

Dylan Coleman earned the win with a scoreless seventh for Kansas City.

Scott Barlow cleaned up Jose Cuas' mess by striking out Mark Contreras to strand runners on second and third in the eighth, then handled the ninth for his 22nd save.

Michael Fulmer gave up the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to take the loss for Minnesota.

The Twins have lost five of six to begin an eight-game trip that has nearly wiped them out of playoff contention.

