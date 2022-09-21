Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Royals come from behind, beat nemesis Minnesota, 5-4

Twins Royals Baseball
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) is tagged out an home by Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez as he tried to score on a double by Bobby Witt Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Twins Royals Baseball
Posted at 10:45 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 23:45:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the seventh inning, and the Royals held off the fading Twins 5-4 to open their final homestand of the season.

Dylan Coleman earned the win with a scoreless seventh for Kansas City.

Scott Barlow cleaned up Jose Cuas' mess by striking out Mark Contreras to strand runners on second and third in the eighth, then handled the ninth for his 22nd save.

Michael Fulmer gave up the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to take the loss for Minnesota.

The Twins have lost five of six to begin an eight-game trip that has nearly wiped them out of playoff contention.

AP-WF-09-21-22 0318GMT

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock