Royals deal reliever Aroldis Chapman to Texas in return for 2 prospects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals said Friday they have traded left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers.

In exchange, the Royals receive left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans and outfielder Roni Cabrera.

Kansas City optioned Ragans to Class AAA Omaha, while Cabrera was assigned to the Royals’ Dominican Summer League squad.

To fill Chapman's roster spot, the Royals returned left-handed reliver Amir Garrett from a rehab assignment and activated him from the injured list.

Chapman, 35, appeared in 31 games this season for the last-place Royals. He went 4-2 and posted a 2.45 ERA with two saves, striking out 53 with 20 walks in 29 1/3 innings.

It was Chapman's first season with the Royals.

The 6-foot-4 Ragans, 25, made his big-league debut last season and was included on Texas' Opening Day roster. He is 2-6 with a 5.32 ERA in 64 1/3 innings across 26 appearances the last two seasons with the Rangers.

He was the Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season for Texas before making nine starts after being called up in August. All appearances this season were in relief.

Cabrera, 17, was an international signing in 2022 from the Domincan Republic. He slashed .214/.308/.313 for the Rangers' Blue Domincan Summer League team in 37 games last season, but has improved to .320/.469/.620 in 15 games with the Rangers' Red Dominican Summer League team in 2023, according to Baseball Reference.

