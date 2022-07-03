Royals down Tigers, 7-4, win series in Detroit

DETROIT — Edward Olivares and Emmanuel Rivera homered in a three-run second inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 7-4 to take two of three from the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (5-7) lost his fifth straight start, allowing five runs, five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Detroit pitchers tied a season high with eight walks, including two with the bases loaded.

Jose Cuas relieved Brady Singer with the bases loaded and a 5-2 lead with two outs in the fifth and retired Javier Baez on a lineout that right fielder Whit Merrifield got with a sliding catch.