Royals down Tigers, 7-4, win series in Detroit

Paul Sancya/AP
Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) and relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jul 03, 2022
DETROIT — Edward Olivares and Emmanuel Rivera homered in a three-run second inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 7-4 to take two of three from the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (5-7) lost his fifth straight start, allowing five runs, five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Detroit pitchers tied a season high with eight walks, including two with the bases loaded.

Jose Cuas relieved Brady Singer with the bases loaded and a 5-2 lead with two outs in the fifth and retired Javier Baez on a lineout that right fielder Whit Merrifield got with a sliding catch.

