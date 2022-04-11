Royals drop series finale to Guardians, 10-7, split series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Steven Kwan kept up an historic start to his big league career with a bases-loaded triple, Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer and the Cleveland Guardians beat Kansas City 10-7 to split their season-opening series.

Kwan became the first player in big league history to begin his career by reaching base at least three times in each of his first four games.

He was 9 of 13 for the series, reaching base in 15 of 19 plate appearances.

Logan Allen earned the win for with two scoreless innings of relief in his first appearance of the season.

Jake Brentz took the loss for the Royals