KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays got wildly different yet equally effective pitching performances in splitting their day-night doubleheader on Saturday.

In the opener, Steven Matz held the Royals without a hit into the sixth inning in pitching Toronto to a 5-1 victory.

In Game 2, the Royals followed spot-starter Ervin Santana with four relief pitchers before Salvador Perez’s two-out, walk-off homer gave them a 3-2 win.