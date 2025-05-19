Royals elevate slugger Jac Caglianone to Triple-A Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — In need of offense, the Royals have moved their most-prized prospect closer to the Major Leagues, as the organization has promoted Jac Caglianone to Triple-A Omaha.

Caglianone was the Royals' first round draft pick in 2024, number six overall.

The #10 overall prospect in baseball, Caglianone hit .322 in 38 games in Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He hit eight home runs and had 43 RBI for the Naturals. He's now a Storm Chaser.

The Royals have scored 159 runs on the season, fourth-fewest in Major League Baseball.