Royals elevate slugger Jac Caglianone to Triple-A Omaha

Lindsey Wasson/AP
Kansas City Royals' Jac Caglianone smiles during live batting practice during spring training baseball practice at the team's training facility Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
OMAHA, Neb. — In need of offense, the Royals have moved their most-prized prospect closer to the Major Leagues, as the organization has promoted Jac Caglianone to Triple-A Omaha.

Caglianone was the Royals' first round draft pick in 2024, number six overall.

The #10 overall prospect in baseball, Caglianone hit .322 in 38 games in Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He hit eight home runs and had 43 RBI for the Naturals. He's now a Storm Chaser.

The Royals have scored 159 runs on the season, fourth-fewest in Major League Baseball.

