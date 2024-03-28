Royals fall short in home opener to Minnesota, 4-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite matching early home runs, the Kansas City Royals lost 4-1 to the Minnesota Twins Thursday in the home opener at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals’ 3B Maikel Garcia took Twins starter Pablo Lopez deep for a home run in the club’s first at bat of the season to tie the game at one, but it would be the Royals only run of the day.

Opening Day starter Cole Ragans pitched six innings, allowing eight baserunners. He allowed his second run of the day on a 3rd inning double to Twins SS Carlos Correa, scoring DH Manuel Margot.

The teams traded scoreless frames for the rest of the game until the top of the 9th, when the Twins tacked on a pair of insurance runs before closer Griffin Jax came in for the save.

The two clubs are off on Friday before resuming the three-game series at 3:10 p.m. Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

