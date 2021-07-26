Royals finalize the signing of their 2021 draft class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two weeks after the Kansas City Royals made their first selection, they have now finalized the signing of their entire 2021 draft class.
The team agreed to terms with 17th round pick catcher Luca Tresh. The NC State junior catcher hit a collegiate high 15 home runs and 43 RBIs this past season.
Kansas City also agreed to terms with undrafted free agent first baseman Dillan Shrum as well as left-handed pitchers Leo Palacios and Parker Harm.
Here is a look at the Royals full draft class:
1st round - P Frank Mozzicato, East Catholic HS
2nd round- P Ben Kudrna, Blue Valley Southwest
Comp - 2B Peyton Wilson, University of Alabama
3rd round - C Carter Jensen, Park Hill HS
4th round - P Shane Panzini, Red Bank Catholic HS
5th round- P Eric Cerantola, Mississippi State
6th round- 2B Dayton Dooney, Central Arizona
7th round- P Noah Cameron, Central Arkansas
8th round- SS Ryan Cepero, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy
9th round- OF Parker Bates, Louisiana Tech
10th round- P Shane Connolly, Virginia Tech
11th round- SS Breenon McNair, Magee HS
12th round- P Tyson Guerrero, University of Washington
13th round- P Patrick Halligan, Pensacola State College
14th round- P Caden Monke, University of Arkansas
15th round- OF River Town, Dallas Baptist University
16th round- P Anthony Simonelli, Virginia Tech
17th round- C Luca Tresh, North Carolina State
18th round- P Harrison Beethe, TCU
19th round- SS Cam Williams, University of Texas
20th round- P Jack Aldrich, Tulane