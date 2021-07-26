Royals finalize the signing of their 2021 draft class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two weeks after the Kansas City Royals made their first selection, they have now finalized the signing of their entire 2021 draft class.

The team agreed to terms with 17th round pick catcher Luca Tresh. The NC State junior catcher hit a collegiate high 15 home runs and 43 RBIs this past season.

Kansas City also agreed to terms with undrafted free agent first baseman Dillan Shrum as well as left-handed pitchers Leo Palacios and Parker Harm.

Here is a look at the Royals full draft class:

1st round - P Frank Mozzicato, East Catholic HS

2nd round- P Ben Kudrna, Blue Valley Southwest

Comp - 2B Peyton Wilson, University of Alabama

3rd round - C Carter Jensen, Park Hill HS

4th round - P Shane Panzini, Red Bank Catholic HS

5th round- P Eric Cerantola, Mississippi State

6th round- 2B Dayton Dooney, Central Arizona

7th round- P Noah Cameron, Central Arkansas

8th round- SS Ryan Cepero, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy

9th round- OF Parker Bates, Louisiana Tech

10th round- P Shane Connolly, Virginia Tech

11th round- SS Breenon McNair, Magee HS

12th round- P Tyson Guerrero, University of Washington

13th round- P Patrick Halligan, Pensacola State College

14th round- P Caden Monke, University of Arkansas

15th round- OF River Town, Dallas Baptist University

16th round- P Anthony Simonelli, Virginia Tech

17th round- C Luca Tresh, North Carolina State

18th round- P Harrison Beethe, TCU

19th round- SS Cam Williams, University of Texas

20th round- P Jack Aldrich, Tulane

