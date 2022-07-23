Royals formally sign 1st round pick Gavin Cross from Virginia Tech

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced on Saturday afternoon that they have formally signed first round pick outfielder Gavin Cross.

Cross was the ninth overall selection nearly one week ago.

Per Jim Callis of MLB.com, Cross is signing for full slot value of $5,202,900.

1st-rder Gavin Cross signs with @Royals for $5,202,900 (full slot 9 value). @HokiesBaseball OF, highest pick in school history, one of the best combinations of hitting ability & power in @MLBDraft, some of the best exit velos too, profiles as RF with a chance to stick in CF. pic.twitter.com/zkO4HbquvK — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 22, 2022

The 21-year old outfielder had a .328 batting average with 17 home runs and 50 RBI in 57 games for Virginia Tech last season.

He was a nomination for the Golden Spikes Award watch list. Cross was the highest player drafted from Virginia Tech in the history of their baseball program.

During the junior outfielder’s three years at Virginia Tech he had a .340 batting average with 28 home runs and 28 stolen bases in 124 career games.

He was the first freshman in Virginia Tech baseball history to be selected to the 1st team All-ACC. Cross was also selected to the 2021 USA Baseball Collegiate national team.

