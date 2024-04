KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals' Tuesday night game against the Chicago White Sox was postponed by rain. The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The first game is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. and the second game will start 30-45 minutes after the first game ends.

The Royals are in second place in the American League's Central Division with an 11-6 record.

The White Sox are in last place in the Central Division with 2-14 record.

