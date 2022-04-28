Watch
Royals groundskeeper to be inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Posted at 9:54 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 10:59:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A longtime member of the groundskeeping team for the Kansas City Royals will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on May 18.

Trevor Vance, senior director of groundskeeping and landscaping, has been with the Royals for 38 seasons and has held the director title for 28.

His role oversees all field maintenance at Kauffman Stadium and includes work with the Dominican Academy, Urban Youth Academy and minor league groundskeepers.

Vance is a native of Raytown and was inducted into the high school's hall of fame in 2015.

He is the third member of the Royals organization inducted this year. Mike Swanson, vice president of Communications and Broadcast, was inducted in January. Linda Smith was inducted last week after 46 years in MLB and 37 years with the Royals.

Vance will be inducted into the hall of fame at the annual Baseball and Softball Luncheon on May 18 in Springfield.

