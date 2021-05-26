Royals halt red-hot Rays in Mondesi's return

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — The Tampa Bay Rays' 11-game winning streak came to an end when Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings and Salvador Perez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory.

Rich Hill struck out a career-high 13 for the Rays.

Tampa Bay's winning string was the second-longest in club history, one shy of the record set in 2004 by the then-Devil Rays managed by Lou Piniella.

RECAP: Brad Keller tosses 7 strong innings as #Royals open road trip with a win over the Rays.#TogetherRoyal — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 26, 2021

Keller allowed one run, four hits, four walks and struck out seven. Jake Brentz went 1 1/3 innings before Kyle Zimmer got two outs to get his second save.

Perez put the Royals up 2-1 on a sixth-inning single.

