Royals halt red-hot Rays in Mondesi's return

Chris O'Meara/AP
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi watches his double off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 9:52 PM, May 25, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, FL — The Tampa Bay Rays' 11-game winning streak came to an end when Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings and Salvador Perez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory.

Rich Hill struck out a career-high 13 for the Rays.

Tampa Bay's winning string was the second-longest in club history, one shy of the record set in 2004 by the then-Devil Rays managed by Lou Piniella.

Keller allowed one run, four hits, four walks and struck out seven. Jake Brentz went 1 1/3 innings before Kyle Zimmer got two outs to get his second save.

Perez put the Royals up 2-1 on a sixth-inning single.

