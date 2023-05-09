Watch Now
Royals LHP Ryan Yarbrough out of hospital, will not require surgery, team says

Posted at 5:19 PM, May 09, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals said Tuesday that pitcher Ryan Yarbrough is now out of the hospital and will not need surgery after he was hit by a line drive last weekend.

However the team says Yarbrough will be placed into the concussion protocol and will continue with follow-ups for the next month.

Yarbrough suffered a head fracture injury Sunday when he was hit in the head by a 106-mph comebacker during an at-bat with Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda during the sixth inning Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Yarbrough was able to walk off the field under his own power after being attended to by medical staff.

Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day injured list the following day with the team saying that Yarbrough was "stable and improving and never lost consciousness" after suffering "multiple non-displaced fractures."

