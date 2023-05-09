Royals LHP Ryan Yarbrough out of hospital, will not require surgery, team says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals said Tuesday that pitcher Ryan Yarbrough is now out of the hospital and will not need surgery after he was hit by a line drive last weekend.

Ryan Yarbrough is doing well and is out of the hospital. He will not require surgery. He has entered into the concussion protocol and will continue with follow-ups as required for the next month. https://t.co/qTFO0w99XV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 9, 2023

However the team says Yarbrough will be placed into the concussion protocol and will continue with follow-ups for the next month.

Yarbrough suffered a head fracture injury Sunday when he was hit in the head by a 106-mph comebacker during an at-bat with Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda during the sixth inning Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Scary situation today.



My friend and former teammate at ODU, Ryan Yarbrough, got drilled in the face with a 106mph comebacker.



Hoping everything is ok. He was able to walk off.



pic.twitter.com/rO8MRg467F — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) May 7, 2023

Yarbrough was able to walk off the field under his own power after being attended to by medical staff.

Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day injured list the following day with the team saying that Yarbrough was "stable and improving and never lost consciousness" after suffering "multiple non-displaced fractures."