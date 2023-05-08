Royals LHP Ryan Yarbrough placed on IL after getting hit by 106-mph comebacker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an unsurprising move, the Kansas City Royals placed left-hander Ryan Yarbrough on the 15-day injured list Monday. a day after he was hit in the head by a 106-mph comebacker.

Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day IL for head fractures, the team announced Monday.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/PwtfSQwImt — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 8, 2023

In a corresponding move, reliever Jose Cuas, a right-hander, has been recalled from Class AAA Omaha to fill the roster vacancy.

The move comes a day after Yarbrough was drilled by a line drive off the bat of Ryan Noda during the sixth inning Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Scary situation today.



My friend and former teammate at ODU, Ryan Yarbrough, got drilled in the face with a 106mph comebacker.



Hoping everything is ok. He was able to walk off.



pic.twitter.com/rO8MRg467F — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) May 7, 2023

Yarbrough walked off the field under his own power after being attended to by medical staff.

No timetable has been provided for Yarbrough's possible return.

