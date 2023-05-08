Watch Now
Royals LHP Ryan Yarbrough placed on IL after getting hit by 106-mph comebacker

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff and Royals manager Matt Quatraro, top, after being hit by a ball off the bat of the Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 2:43 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 15:43:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an unsurprising move, the Kansas City Royals placed left-hander Ryan Yarbrough on the 15-day injured list Monday. a day after he was hit in the head by a 106-mph comebacker.

Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day IL for head fractures, the team announced Monday.

In a corresponding move, reliever Jose Cuas, a right-hander, has been recalled from Class AAA Omaha to fill the roster vacancy.

The move comes a day after Yarbrough was drilled by a line drive off the bat of Ryan Noda during the sixth inning Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Yarbrough walked off the field under his own power after being attended to by medical staff.

No timetable has been provided for Yarbrough's possible return.

