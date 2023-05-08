Royals LHP Ryan Yarbrough placed on IL after getting hit by 106-mph comebacker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an unsurprising move, the Kansas City Royals placed left-hander Ryan Yarbrough on the 15-day injured list Monday. a day after he was hit in the head by a 106-mph comebacker.
Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day IL for head fractures, the team announced Monday.
We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/PwtfSQwImt— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 8, 2023
In a corresponding move, reliever Jose Cuas, a right-hander, has been recalled from Class AAA Omaha to fill the roster vacancy.
The move comes a day after Yarbrough was drilled by a line drive off the bat of Ryan Noda during the sixth inning Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Scary situation today.— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) May 7, 2023
My friend and former teammate at ODU, Ryan Yarbrough, got drilled in the face with a 106mph comebacker.
Hoping everything is ok. He was able to walk off.
pic.twitter.com/rO8MRg467F
Yarbrough walked off the field under his own power after being attended to by medical staff.
No timetable has been provided for Yarbrough's possible return.
