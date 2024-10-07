Royals look to even American League Division Series against the New York Yankees

NEW YORK — Kansas City Royals (86-76, second in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Monday, 6:38 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 223 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -152, Royals +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals meet in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees lead the series 1-0.

New York has gone 44-37 at home and 94-68 overall. The Yankees have a 50-19 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 86-76 overall and 41-40 in road games. The Royals have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .248.

The teams meet Monday for the ninth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .322 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 36 doubles, a triple and 58 home runs. Gleyber Torres is 14-for-43 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 28 doubles and 27 home runs for the Royals. Hunter Renfroe is 4-for-30 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Royals: 6-4, .187 batting average, 1.63 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.