Royals look to even American League Division Series against the New York Yankees

Jeff Chiu/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Bobby Witt Jr.
NEW YORK — Kansas City Royals (86-76, second in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Monday, 6:38 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 223 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -152, Royals +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals meet in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees lead the series 1-0.

New York has gone 44-37 at home and 94-68 overall. The Yankees have a 50-19 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 86-76 overall and 41-40 in road games. The Royals have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .248.

The teams meet Monday for the ninth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .322 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 36 doubles, a triple and 58 home runs. Gleyber Torres is 14-for-43 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 28 doubles and 27 home runs for the Royals. Hunter Renfroe is 4-for-30 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Royals: 6-4, .187 batting average, 1.63 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

