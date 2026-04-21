Royals lose lead in 9th, suffer eighth-straight loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leody Taveras hit a grand slam during a five-run 12th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles held on for a wild 7-5 victory over the Royals on Monday night, handing Kansas City its eighth straight loss.

With the Orioles down to their last strike in the ninth inning, Samuel Basallo tied it at 1-all with Baltimore's second hit of the game, an RBI single that scored Dylan Beavers. Basallo then led off the 12th with a single off Alex Lange (0-2), scoring automatic runner Coby Mayo to make it 3-2. Jeremiah Jackson singled and Weston Wilson walked to load the bases for Taveras, whose first career slam traveled 419 feet to center field.

That sent Royals fans to the exits, but Kansas City made it interesting in the bottom half when Nick Loftin hit a bases-clearing double off Cameron Foster. The rookie then retired the next three batters, striking out Kyle Isbel to end it.

In the 11th, the Orioles were also down to their last strike when Beavers singled off John Schreiber to score automatic runner Blaze Alexander for a 2-1 lead. Bobby Witt Jr. tied it in the bottom half with a two-out, two-strike RBI single off Anthony Nunez (1-0).

Seth Lugo allowed one hit in seven innings for the Royals and left with a 1-0 lead thanks to Jac Caglianone's first home run of the season — a one-out 437-foot shot to right field in the second.

Lugo, who lowered his ERA to 1.15, walked Gunnar Henderson before picking him off first base to begin the game. Taylor Ward followed with his 12th double, which leads the majors, but the Orioles didn't get another hit until the ninth. Lugo struck out seven and walked four.

Kansas City loaded the bases with one out in the first and nobody out in the third off against Kyle Bradish but failed to score. Bradish gave up one run on 10 hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Kansas City stranded 11 baserunners in the first six innings and 16 for the game. The Royals outhit the Orioles 14-6.

Up next

Orioles RHP Shane Baz (0-2, 4.91 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite Royals LHP Kris Bubic (2-1, 3.97).

