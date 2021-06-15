Royals lose to Tigers, drop ninth game out of their last 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not even a return home was enough to stop the Royals slide.

Detroit scored four in the first off Kansas City starter Brad Keller and never looked back in a 10-3 victory Monday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals have now lost nine of their last 10 games.

KC pounded out 14 hits -- two more than Detroit -- but could only muster single runs in the 4th, 5th and 6th innings.

Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler led the Royals with three hits apiece.

Joe Jimenez got the win in relief for the Tigers.

The two teams will resume the series Tuesday night in Kansas City at 7:10 pm.