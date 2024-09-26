Royals magic number to clinch playoff berth down to 2 after victory over Nationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals trimmed their magic number to clinch a playoff berth Thursday after a come-from-behind win over the Nationals.

With the victory, the number to clinch stands at two.

Washington got on the board first in the first inning, but the Royals quickly responded in the top of the second inning to tie the game on a Hunter Renfroe home run.

The Royals added three more runs in the top of the third to take a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third, the Nationals responded and scored three on a Luis García Jr. home run to tie the game at four a piece.

No one scored again until the top of the ninth inning when an MJ Melendez walk sparked a rally.

The Royals managed to score three runs in the top of the ninth to take a 7-4 lead.

Royals pitcher Lucas Erceg managed to hold the Nationals scoreless in the bottom of the ninth.

Kansas City is seeking its first postseason berth since 2015, the same year the team won its first World Series since 1985.

