Royals make last minute moves ahead of the trade deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals made last minute moves ahead of the trade deadline Tuesday as they sent Scott Barlow to the San Diego Padres and left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Royals announced they acquired minor league right-handed pitchers Henry Williams and Jesus Rios from the Padres for Barlow.

Barlow joined the Royals as a minor league free agent from the Dodgers after the 2017 season. He was selected by the Dodgers in the 6th round of the 2011 MLB Draft and made his Major League debut in 2018.

Barlow was 2-4 with a 5.35 ERA (23 ER in 38.2 IP) and a team-best 13 saves in 31 appearances with the Royals this season.

The Royals after also acquired minor league infielder Devin Mann and outfielder Derlin Figueroa from the Dodgers for Yarbrough.

Yarbrough signed a one-year deal with the Royals after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In his seven games as a starter for Kansas City, Yarbrough recorded a 3.08 ERA over 38 innings.