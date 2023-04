KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just two days after notching his first win as manager of the Kansas City Royals, Matt Quatraro will not be in the dugout for the team series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, as the team announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Royals bench coach Paul Hoover will serve as the club's interim manager until Quatraro's return.

It is unknown how long Quatraro will out of the dugout.

This story will be updated once more information is released.