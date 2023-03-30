Royals manager Matt Quatraro, young players cherish 1st Opening Day with team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opening Day commenced Thursday and while it was a start of a brand new season for many players, for some of the younger and newer faces of the Kansas City Royals, it was an opportunity to cherish.

MJ Melendez and Michael Massey, who started on Opening Day at right field and second base respectively, were excited for their first experience of Opening Day as major leaguers.

“It’s crazy man, growing up it’s been what you've been dreaming about since you were a kid,” Massey told KSHB 41. “To put on a uniform, hear your name called, in a packed house, it's exciting.”

Just fresh from participating with Puerto Rico in a thrilling World Baseball Classic, Melendez was excited about the opportunity to experience Opening Day for the first time in his career.

Melendez compared his Opening Day debut to his debut with then-Low A affiliate Lexington Legends in his first full season of pro-ball in 2018.

“I remember being out of it and having a little bit of nerves for that,” Melendez recollected. “Looking back on that now, obviously, the game is way different, but I’m truly excited to get out there and see the surface.”

New Royals manager Matt Quatraro, who had his kids at the ballpark watch him in his managerial debut, says it's emotional for him to experience it as a big league manager for the first time.

“It’s fun to look up and see all the activities and hear the noise (around the stadium),” Quatraro said. “There aren’t too many days, regardless of who you are with, where it’s packed and every seat is taken.”

Despite the emotional experience internally for him, Quatraro knows that he has to keep his calm personality, which he calls natural, and be a leader and role model around the Royals clubhouse.

“There’s definitely nerves and anxiety and all those things,” Quatraro said. “But so far in my life and career, I don’t see any benefit of letting that (frustration) out and showing panic to everybody else.”

—