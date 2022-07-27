Royals minor leaguers hit 2 home runs off of 2-time Cy Young winner Jacob DeGrom

SYRACUSE, Ny — Jacob DeGrom is a 2-time Cy young winner for the New York Mets, but the Omaha Storm Chasers didn't make him look like one Wednesday afternoon.

DeGrom was pitching Wednesday afternoon for the Syracuse Mets, the NY Mets Triple-A Affilate, in what is expected to be his final rehab start before his return to the majors.

His opponent for the game was the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Triple-A affiliate for the Kansas City Royals, and the Storm Chasers made sure DeGrom's time in the minors ended on a whimper.

The game started off well for DeGrom as he would strike out two batters in the first inning, including Salvador Perez, who is also currently on a rehab assignment now for the Royals.

The next inning was where things got rough for the 2-time Cy Young Winner.

DeGrom started off the inning by allowing a solo home run to Storm Chaser's left fielder Brewer Hicklen, a 7th-round selection by the Royals in the 2017 MLB Draft.

He would then walk the next two Storm Chaser batters in Clay Dungan and Ivan Castillo, both on full counts to quickly starting the second inning off allowing base-runners.

DeGrom would then strike out the next two batters after that before Drew Waters, who was acquired by the Royals earlier in the month for the 35th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, hit a three-run home run on the very first pitch he saw from DeGrom to give the Storm Chasers a quick 4-0 lead.

DeGrom would not allow another baserunner after that home run, but DeGrom day would end on a sour end as DeGrom would only four innings, giving up four runs, including two homeruns, the only two hits he allowed all game and walking three batters.

The Storm Chasers would win the game 10-4. Salvador Perez would go 1-3 in the game while striking out twice.

