Royals inch closer to clinching Wild Card berth with win over Nationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals inched closer to clinching a Wild Card berth with a 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

With the win, the magic number the Royals need to clinch a Wild Card berth is three games.

Kansas City scored first in the top of the third inning after second baseman Michael Massey singled, allowing outfielder Kyle Isbel to score.

The Royals added two more in the top of the sixth inning on Robbie Grossman's single that scored Salvador Perez and Yuli Gurriel.

Three runs were all the Royals needed as the team's pitchers were able to pitch the shutout despite Michael Lorenzen leaving the game after only 2 1/3 innings.

Kansas City hasn't allowed a run since the second inning of a 2-0 loss Sunday against San Francisco at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals pitchers threw seven scoreless innings to finish that game against the Giants then threw 10 shutout innings Tuesday in a 1-0 extra-inning win against the Nationals.

That victory snapped a seven-game losing skid.

The 26 innings without allowing a run is the longest streak in franchise history.

The magic number could change to two games by the end of the night if the Minnesota Twins lose to the Miami Marlins.

