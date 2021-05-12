Watch
Sports

Actions

Royals overcome 7-run deficit only to lose it in the 9th

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman celebrates his walk-off single against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Detroit won 8-7. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Royals Tigers Baseball Robbie Grossman
Posted at 10:50 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 23:50:02-04

DETROIT — Robbie Grossman singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Detroit Tigers, after squandering a seven-run lead late, recovered to beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 8-7.

Grossman had five RBIs for the first time in his career, sending the Royals to their ninth straight loss. He ripped a two-out single off Scott Barlow in the ninth to score Niko Goodrum.

The dramatic win masked a horrendous collapse for the major league-worst Tigers, who led 7-0 with two outs in the eighth.

But then Jorge Soler homered and drove in six runs over the final two innings as Kansas City rallied to spoil a great start by Matthew Boyd.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Shining a spotlight on the 2021 graduates!