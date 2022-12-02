Watch Now
Royals P Brady Singer to play in 2023 World Baseball Classic

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 15:38:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer will represent Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic next March, the team announced.

Singer, who is coming off a career year in 2022, joined Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland in committing to Team USA Friday.

In 2022, Singer posted 3.23 earned-run average(ERA) in 24 starts. He struck out 150 batters in 153 innings pitched this year.

The World Baseball Classic was last played in 2017, and was delayed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team USA won the tournament in 2017.

Twenty countries will be represented across four pools in the tournament.

Team USA is in Group C, which also features Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain.

The tournament will host games in Tokyo, Japan, Taichung, Taiwan, Miami, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona.

The tournament will start on March 8, but Team USA will not begin their group play till March 11. They begin their tournament play against Great Britain.

The championship game will be played at LoanDepot Park in Miami on March 21.

