Royals' P Zack Greinke to start Friday after completing rehab assignment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals right-hander Zack Greinke was reinstated from the team's injury list Friday after completing a rehabilitation assignment in Omaha. He's set to take the mound tonight.

Greinke was originally placed on the 15-day injured list on May 30th after he was diagnosed with a right flexor strain in his forearm. Before the injury, Greinke was 0-4 in 10 starts with a 5.05 era and 25 strikeouts.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/1S4itGadeV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 24, 2022

The 38-year old made two rehab starts in that time. He went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA. He pitched 12 innings and notched eight strikeouts during his rehab assignment.

Opening a six-game homestand tonight with Zack Greinke on the mound.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/licKiJOlpO — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 24, 2022

The six-time All-Star and CY Young Award-winner was listed in the starting lineup for tonight’s matchup against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

—