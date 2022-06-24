Watch Now
Royals' P Zack Greinke to start Friday after completing rehab assignment

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 18:28:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals right-hander Zack Greinke was reinstated from the team's injury list Friday after completing a rehabilitation assignment in Omaha. He's set to take the mound tonight.

Greinke was originally placed on the 15-day injured list on May 30th after he was diagnosed with a right flexor strain in his forearm. Before the injury, Greinke was 0-4 in 10 starts with a 5.05 era and 25 strikeouts.

The 38-year old made two rehab starts in that time. He went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA. He pitched 12 innings and notched eight strikeouts during his rehab assignment.

The six-time All-Star and CY Young Award-winner was listed in the starting lineup for tonight’s matchup against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

