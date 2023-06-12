Royals partner with CBD company, offer new lodge to fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Royals have partnered up with a Colorado-based CBD company to offer fans a brand new experience.

Pure Spectrum is a leading producer of hemp products and says its new partnership with the Royals allows baseball fans to learn more about its products and the benefits of CBD.

"As you get higher up in sports, you see a lot of athletes and sports figures resorting to pharmaceuticals and opioids and things like that, and we're hopeful that we can give them another natural solution so that they can use a natural product," explained Dan Huerter, CEO of Pure Spectrum.

Due to current MLB rules and policies, fans won't be able to buy Pure Spectrum products while visiting Kauffman Stadium, but the partnership allows fans to learn more about CBD in a brand new Pure Spectrum lodge. Huerter explained the lodge serves as an area where fans can relax during the game and learn about the impacts CBD products have on athletes.

"There's still a lot of education needed, but all of our products are taken from hemp, they're all completely THC free and are not psychoactive, they're truly focused on health and wellness," Huerter said.

Pure Spectrum Lodge is available all season long and open to all Royals fans.

