Royals partner with Charlie Hustle for 7 T-shirt giveaways in April, May, June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Monday an expanded partnership with Kansas City-based clothier Charlie Hustle that will give fans a chance to pick up as many as seven shirts this season.
The shirts will be available to the first 10,000 fans through the gates in seven home games in the early part of the season:
Thursday, April 4: 6:40 p.m. vs Chicago White Sox
Friday, April 19: 6:40 p.m. vs Baltimore Orioles
Friday, May 3: 6:40 p.m. vs Texas rangers
Friday, May 17: 6:40 p.m. vs Oakland Athletics
Friday, May 31: 7:10 p.m. vs San Diego Padres
Friday, June 7: 7:10 p.m. vs Seattle Mariners
Monday, June 24: 7:10 p.m. vs Miami Marlins
More information about the promotion is available on the Royals’ website.
