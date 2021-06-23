Watch
Sports

Actions

Royals Pitcher Danny Duffy officially reinstated to team

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy walks to the dugout after the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Royals Monday, April 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Danny Duffy
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 15:17:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals left-handed pitcher has been reinstated from the 10-Day injury list and will start Wednesday against the Yankees.

Jackson Kowar has been optioned to the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals Class AAA affiliate.

Duffy has been on the injured list nursing a flexor strain since May 12.

"It's a huge relief. I've been ready for awhile," Duffy said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!