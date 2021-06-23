Royals Pitcher Danny Duffy officially reinstated to team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals left-handed pitcher has been reinstated from the 10-Day injury list and will start Wednesday against the Yankees.

Jackson Kowar has been optioned to the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals Class AAA affiliate.

We have made the following roster moves. #Royals pic.twitter.com/V043HKkxgq — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 23, 2021

Duffy has been on the injured list nursing a flexor strain since May 12.

"It's a huge relief. I've been ready for awhile," Duffy said in a press conference on Tuesday.