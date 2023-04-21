Watch Now
Royals pitcher Kris Bubic to undergo Tommy John surgery

Mark Black/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Apr 21, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic has decided to undergo Tommy John surgery “after consultation with several doctors,” per the Royals.

Tommy John surgery, also known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, is common in baseball pitchers due to the strain throwing puts on elbow ligaments.

LA Dodgers pitcher Tommy John was the first MLB pitcher to receive the surgery in 1974.

Health professionals estimate recovery is between 12-18 months, so Bubic will likely miss the remainder of the season.

“We wish him the best in recovery and look forward to his return to the mound,” the Royals said via social media.

Bubic has been with the franchise since 2020.

