Royals pitcher Zack Greinke becomes 5th player to strikeout 1K different batters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals pitcher Zack Greinke joined elite company on Saturday during the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In the fifth inning of the game, Greinke struck out Brewers right fielder Joey Wiemer on a 3-2 count.

In doing so, Greinke became just the fifth player ever to strikeout 1,000 different batters.

He joined MLB greats Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Greg Maddux and Roger Clemens on the list of players to accomplish the feat.

Greinke, who was drafted in the first round of the 2002 MLB June Amateur Draft, recorded his first-ever strikeout against former MLB outfielder Eric Brynes on May 22, 2004.

