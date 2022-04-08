Royals pitcher Zack Greinke impresses in Opening Day start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn’t perfect, but Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke’s return to Kauffman Stadium was enough to keep the team in the game.

On Thursday, Greinke, 38, started for the Royals against the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day for the first time since 2011 .

He finished the game with a no-decision after exiting the game in the top of the sixth inning when the Guardians managed to load the bases on him.

Jake Brentz came in as a relief pitcher and was able to hold the Guardians to no runs.

Royals manager Mike Matheny was pleased with Greinke’s performance.

"What a display of pitching," Matheny said. "For him to give us a chance to hand it over to the bullpen was a phenomenal job."

Greinke pitched 5 2-3 innings, allowing one run and striking out one batter.

Though he hasn't pitched for the Royals in years, Greinke said it felt like old times.

"It was a good crowd, lot of energy," Greinke said. "I thought we played a good game defensively and pitched pretty good."

